Deal Alert: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM now available for just $899

Samsung’s premium convertible laptop Notebook 9 Pro is now available at a huge discount at Microsoft Store. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 256 GB SSD is now available for just $899 (was $1299).

The Notebook 9 Pro is built with a cool metal exterior, and features fashionable, diamond-cut edges. The Notebook 9 Pro comes with the Active Pen in the box—which has more than 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. It also features dual 1.5W stereo speakers with increased maximum volume output and over 14 hours of battery life, so you can get things done wherever and whenever.

With a commandingly high screen-to-body ratio, the Notebook 9 Pro goes beyond the bezel for showstopping visuals. And at just 0.55 inches thick, it’s a breeze to throw in your bag and go.

You can also get Microsoft 365 along with the purchase for $20 discount.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.