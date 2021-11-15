Samsung announces a new update for older Galaxy Watches

Samsung today announced a new software update for Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 users. This new update brings new watch faces and some new features including Fall Detection. Read about them in detail below.

Advanced Fall Detection:

Fall Detection is designed to identify hard falls when the wearer is moving, such as when they are doing physical activities, like running. Coming to Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3, the new update gives you the option to select a higher sensitivity for Fall Detection – you can even choose to detect a fall when you are standing still. Once a fall is detected, your watch will send an SOS notification to pre-selected contacts, helping ensure that the wearer can receive the assistance they need as soon as possible.

Updated Group Challenge:

Group Challenge enables you to work out with friends no matter how far apart you are. With the new update, you can now add your friends or family members to a Challenge, battling it out to see who can go the furthest or the fastest, either working as a team or competing against each other individually.

Expanded Health Monitor app availability:

Currently available in a total of 42 markets, the Samsung Health Monitor app was recently introduced on the Galaxy Watch4 in four new markets – Australia, Azerbaijan, Paraguay and Georgia – and has since expanded to the Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3.

New watch faces:

Now, you can enjoy 10 additional watch faces that first launched with the Galaxy Watch4. From the bright and bold Big Number and Active watch faces, to the stylish and minimalist Classic – more options mean more freedom to express yourself.