Samsung announces new Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs powered by Mini LEDs

Samsung today announced a new display technology called Neo QLED that will be available with its new flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. These new TVs are powered by Quantum Mini LEDs and they are controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a new picture processor optimized for Neo QLED.

How does the Neo QLED work?

Samsung designed the Quantum Mini LED to be 1/40 the height of a conventional LED.

Instead of using a lens to disperse light, and a package to fix the LED in place, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin micro layers filled with many more LEDs.

Quantum Matrix Technology enables ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs, preventing blooming—and allowing viewers to enjoy content as its meant to be seen.

Neo QLED increases the luminance scale to 12-bit with 4096 steps; this helps make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more precise and immersive HDR experience.

And Neo QLED benefits from Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

Apart from the new Neo QLED display panel, the 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design, Slim One Connect box, Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro’s sound and SpaceFit Sound. Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models offer the following smart features as well:

Samsung Health seamlessly transforms the home into a personal gym, and the new Smart Trainer feature tracks and analyzes posture in real time, just like a personal trainer. During and post-workout, Smart Trainer provides feedback on form, helps you count your reps, and estimates calories burned. With video and interactive training via Bixby-enabled voice control, Samsung Health Smart Trainer elevates and personalizes the home workout experience.

With two new exclusive features, Samsung is delivering the ultimate TV gaming experience. Super Ultrawide GameView gives gamers the option to play not only at the wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but even at the ultrawide 32:9 ratio. The wider field of view ensures gamers don't miss a moment of the action. And Game Bar lets players quickly monitor and adjust critical aspects of play—whether that's switching aspect ratios, checking input lag, or connecting a headset. Finally, FreeSync Premium Pro minimizes stuttering so players enjoy smooth picture quality throughout gameplay.

With Google Duo, consumers can use their phone to initiate a high-quality, high-speed video call that up to 32 people can join—no matter which operating system they're using. With Google Duo app, you can make video calls directly through an optional USB-connected And with smart camera solution, the camera can follow your movements. It will automatically zoom in and out so you're just the right size, always in focus.

PC on TV on Samsung devices allows consumers to connect a PC to the TV, enabling working and learning from home through the TV screen with a connected mouse, keyboard, and PC. Consumers can also directly access MS Office 365 through the TV's web browser to create and edit documents. Simply install an Easy Connection app on your computer and log into your Samsung Account—and your TV will automatically connect to your PC, making working from the living room seamless.

Source: Samsung