Last month, Samsung’s upcoming 65W charger was certified by Korea’s certification authority, confirming that rumors of the 65W charger were true and that the charger will hit the market soon. And today, the Samsung charger was spotted on TUV SUD certification website, though the certification site doesn’t give any new information about the product. Nevertheless, the listing suggests that future Galaxy phones will have support for 65W charging technology.

The charger bears the model number EP-TA865 and supports a maximum 20V or 3.25A, which is another word for 65W.

However, S21 users won’t be able to use the upcoming 65W charger as these smartphones’ charging support is limited to 25W, and for S21 Ultra, it’s limited to 45W. In fact, no existing Galaxy phones will be able to use the charger because Samsung is working on the technology for the first time.

A 65W charging technology would mean that it’ll take roughly 39 minutes to fully charge a 4,500mAh battery and while that’s nothing less than incredible, this is something that we have seen already in OnePlus 8T, Reno Ace, Oppo Find X2 Pro. However, it’s not clear which Samsung phone will get the 65W technology first. Meanwhile, you’ll also be able to use the Samsung’s 65W charger with smartphones that have support for the technology.

Following Apple’s move, The South Korean company also decided to exclude the power adapter from its flagship lineup, the Galaxy S21. And it’s unlikely that the company will have a change in heart in the future, which gives it more reasons to invest more resources to make innovative charging technologies.

We currently do not have any information about the pricing of the upcoming 65W charger, but considering the fact that the 45W Galaxy S20 Ultra charger costs $50, we can say that the former will be priced a bit higher.

via MSP