Samsung mass producing 16GB LPDDR5 RAM for next gen flagship smartphones

Samsung today announced that it has started the mass production of industry’s first 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM for next generation flagship smartphones. Samsung believes that this new high capacity RAM enables improved 5G and AI features.

Highlights of 16GB LPDDR5 RAM:

Built on third-generation 10nm-class (1z) process technology.

Data transfer rate is 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s) (1.3 times faster than last gen DRAM)

More than 20-percent energy savings when compared to LPDDR4X.

Consists of eight 12-gigabit (Gb) chips and four 8Gb chips.

“Samsung has been committed to bringing memory technologies to the cutting edge in allowing consumers to enjoy amazing experiences through their mobile devices. We are excited to stay true to that commitment with our new, top-of-the-line mobile solution for global device manufacturers,” said Cheol Choi, senior vice president of memory sales & marketing, Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of a new product lineup based on our next-generation process technology later this year, Samsung will be able to fully address future memory demands from global customers.”

Source: Samsung