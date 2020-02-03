Samsung’s much delayed Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker may finally have a launch date, according to a new-deleted web page from Samsung Korea.

The page notes that the tiny smart speaker will be joining the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip as Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 12th February 2020.

The page also leaked the price of the speaker, listing it as 99,000 won (around $84).

The device is reportedly designed to be the centre of your Samsung-powered home, rather than just a smart speaker, suggesting it likely comes with built-in Zigbee functionality.

The smart speaker will launch in Korea first before hopefully coming to other regions later.

Via TizenHelp, Neowin