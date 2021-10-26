Samsung Keyboard to come with native Grammarly integration

Samsung and Grammarly today announced partnership to integrate Grammarly writing suggestions directly within the Samsung native keyboard on Samsung devices with OneUI 4.0.

With Grammarly integration, Samsung users can access grammar, punctuation, vocabulary, conciseness, and other Grammarly writing suggestions with no need for separate app installation. Grammarly will be available on the Samsung S21 series from November and it will be coming to more Samsung devices in the future. Grammarly is also offering a free 90-day trial of Grammarly Premium to qualified Samsung users.

“We’ve always been passionate about bringing consumers experiences that impact their lives in meaningful ways,” says Hyesoon Jeong, VP and Head of Framework R&D Group at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We’re delighted to partner with Grammarly on this new tool to help Samsung users express themselves clearly and confidently in English as they connect with people around the world.”

Source: Grammarly