AirDrop is a simple and quick way to transfer files from an Apple device to another Apple device. It could be from an iPhone to an iPad, from an iPhone to a Mac, and from your iPad to a Mac; you get the idea. The feature was first launched back in 2011 and became a very popular feature in Apple devices. Now, there are two major tech giants that are creating a solution similar to the AirDrop — one is search giant Google and the other one appears to be Samsung with a feature called Quick Share.

Folks at XDA Developers spotted Quick Share in the Galaxy S20+ smartphone. They also managed to get the APK and installed it on a few other Galaxy smartphones. Quick Share works similar to how Apple’s Airdrop works. In order to be able to transfer files from a Samsung Galaxy device to another Galaxy device, you’ll have to have both Bluetooth and WiFi turned and both the devices need to be in close proximity to each other.

You’ll be able to choose two options while sharing content — one is you can share files with your contacts, and you can share them with everyone with a supported Galaxy device.

What makes Samsung’s Quick Share unique is an additional cloud functionality that will let users upload files to Samsung Cloud. You’ll be able to stream these uploaded files on Samsung Smart Things devices.

Samsung’s AirDrop competitor is likely to debut in the Galaxy S20 series and might also come to other Galaxy devices later. Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 and we expect Samsung to do a demo of how the Quick Share works.