Samsung, like many other Android OEMs, follows a bi-annual release strategy for its flagship offerings, but since a sizeable population is still reluctant to spend $1,000 on a smartphone, the company offers a toned-down version of its flagships that retains most the flagship features and offers more value for money.

After Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, the company is also working on a new version of Galaxy S20, which is internally being called Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, according to SamMobile. The new Galaxy S20 will essentially be a toned-down version of the original S20 — just like how S10 Lite is to S10.

There is not much that we know about the new version of the Samsung Galaxy S20, but sources say that it’ll have a model number SM-G780 (Global) and SM-G781 (US), of which, the US edition that is the one with model number SM-G781 will be available only in 5G, while the global model will be a non-5G phone. It’s also being said that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The price of the new version of the Galaxy S20 is expected to be very similar to the last year’s S10 Lite, which means we can expect it to be somewhere around $700.