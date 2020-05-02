Samsung released their gorgeous Galaxy Chromebook at the beginning of April, and despite being mostly well-reviewed, all reviewers had the same complaint – subpar battery life.
Engadget said “the Galaxy Chromebook’s battery life is unacceptable. In a test of my basic daily routine, I failed to clear the four-hour mark multiple times,” while the Verge said, “Samsung claimed eight hours of battery life; I got four hours and 20 minutes on a charge, swapping between several apps and several Chrome tabs at 50 percent brightness.”.
Now SamMobile reports that Samsung is looking into the issue and is trying to find a fix.
The design choices Samsung made to make the Galaxy Chromebook an attractive and powerful computer likely did not help. It features a Core i5 processor and bright 4K UHD HDR screen, so it remains to be seen if Samsung will be able to adequately address this issue.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook device with an attractive aluminium industrial design. The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook from Samsung as it measures just 9.9mm thick and it comes in a stunning Fiesta Red and muted Mercury Gray colours.
The Galaxy Chromebook is now available for order for $999.99 in the US, and despite the poor battery life is likely still the very best Chromebook. See the full specs below:
Product images:
Tech specs:
|Galaxy Chromebook
|Dimensions
|302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm
|Weight
|1.04kg
|OS
|Chrome OS
|Display
|13.3” 4K AMOLED Display (3840×2160), Touch Screen
|CPU
|Intel® 10th generation Core™ Processor
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics
|Memory
|Up to 16GB (LPDDR3)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB SSD
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
|Camera / Mic
|1MP (Front), 8MP (on Keyboard deck)
Internal Digital Dual Array Mic + Mono Mic
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (2W x 2)
|Pen
|Built-In Pen
|Security
|Fingerprint
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Material
|Aluminum
|Ports
|USB-C (2) | 3.5pi HP/Mic | UFS/MicroSD Combo
|Battery
|49.2Wh (Typical)