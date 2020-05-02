Samsung released their gorgeous Galaxy Chromebook at the beginning of April, and despite being mostly well-reviewed, all reviewers had the same complaint – subpar battery life.

Engadget said “the Galaxy Chromebook’s battery life is unacceptable. In a test of my basic daily routine, I failed to clear the four-hour mark multiple times,” while the Verge said, “Samsung claimed eight hours of battery life; I got four hours and 20 minutes on a charge, swapping between several apps and several Chrome tabs at 50 percent brightness.”.

Now SamMobile reports that Samsung is looking into the issue and is trying to find a fix.

The design choices Samsung made to make the Galaxy Chromebook an attractive and powerful computer likely did not help. It features a Core i5 processor and bright 4K UHD HDR screen, so it remains to be seen if Samsung will be able to adequately address this issue.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook device with an attractive aluminium industrial design. The Galaxy Chromebook is the thinnest Chromebook from Samsung as it measures just 9.9mm thick and it comes in a stunning Fiesta Red and muted Mercury Gray colours.

The Galaxy Chromebook is now available for order for $999.99 in the US, and despite the poor battery life is likely still the very best Chromebook. See the full specs below:

