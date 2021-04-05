Adidas is a pretty big deal in South Korea and for brand hypebeasts Samsung has produced a small run of special edition Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack truly wireless headsets which will be on sale in South Korea only.

The special branding and packaging will unusually not increase the price, with the limited run of only 6,000 headsets with a special snapback case retailing for KRW 279,000 (around $249).

After you pair them with your Samsung handset you will also have access to an Adidas Originals custom theme which includes a custom lock screen, icons, call screen, and messages screen plus a quick access icon to Adidas’ official online store, because of course. The bundle includes a special coupon to purchase the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Despite the exercise seemingly being a waste of plastic and cardboard, Samsung insists their devices are environmentally friendly, and that the snapback case is made of recycled plastic and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro use 20% environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).

“We are planning this special pack for consumers seeking value consumption,” noted a Samsung spokesperson, “Especially MZ generations who are interested in sustainable products and fashions, and we will continue to strengthen Galaxy’s unique eco-friendly ecosystem through meaningful collaboration with various brands in the future.”

Those who love Samsung and Adidas will need to get their clickers ready. The limited-edition headsets will go on sale from the 7th April on Kakao and Samsung’s website from 7:30 local time, and I expect the 6,000 units won’t last long.

via SamMobile