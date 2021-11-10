Samsung’s switch to AndroidWear was expected to benefit the platform significantly, and it appears the company has already made a big contribution by no longer making their pretty good Samsung Internet browser exclusive to Samsung smartwatches.

According to a Reddit post, users of other WearOS 2 and higher smartwatches, such as the Oppo user above, are able to download and install the browser.

WearOS of course does not come with a native web browser, so the availability of Samsung Internet is a big plus. The browser features several useful adaptations including swipe gestures to make it easier to use on the small screen.

You can download the browser by searching the Google Play Store on your smartwatch.

via SamMobile.