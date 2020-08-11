Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from its iPhones had invited a lot of criticism, and the decision also gave the rival companies an opportunity to mock iPhones. Ironically, every Android manufacturer eventually jumped on the no-headphone-jack bandwagon. But it seems there is a major Android smartphone manufacturer that is considering going back to the early days and re-introducing the 3.5mm headphone jack in its flagship smartphones.

According to tipster MauriQHD, Samsung is one that is considering re-introducing the 3.5mm headphone jack in both the Galaxy S series and Note series in 2021 or 2022. The tipster also claims that Samsung considers it a risky move, but the company still wants to do it as it wants to see how the tech industry reacts to it.

Headphone Jack ? Samsung -considering- bringing it back, as a risky experiment "to see what happens"

for at least 1 year

ETA: 2021+

some points debated: S = the media will go wild, free publicity

Note = ?? + good lineup for experiments, but less revenue im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 5, 2020

If Samsung brings back the headphone jack, it’ll definitely get a lot of attention and everyone will talk about it, but that doesn’t mean the company will get a positive response. Either way, it’s likely that Samsung will continue releasing its flagship smartphones with a headphone jack if it gets a positive response from the users.

How many of you want the headphone jack back in the flagship-tier smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.