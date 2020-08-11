Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack from its iPhones had invited a lot of criticism, and the decision also gave the rival companies an opportunity to mock iPhones. Ironically, every Android manufacturer eventually jumped on the no-headphone-jack bandwagon. But it seems there is a major Android smartphone manufacturer that is considering going back to the early days and re-introducing the 3.5mm headphone jack in its flagship smartphones.

According to tipster MauriQHD, Samsung is one that is considering re-introducing the 3.5mm headphone jack in both the Galaxy S series and Note series in 2021 or 2022. The tipster also claims that Samsung considers it a risky move, but the company still wants to do it as it wants to see how the tech industry reacts to it.

If Samsung brings back the headphone jack, it’ll definitely get a lot of attention and everyone will talk about it, but that doesn’t mean the company will get a positive response. Either way, it’s likely that Samsung will continue releasing its flagship smartphones with a headphone jack if it gets a positive response from the users.

How many of you want the headphone jack back in the flagship-tier smartphones? Let us know in the comments below.

