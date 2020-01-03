Samsung has captured 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market in 2019

2020 is going to be the breakout year for 5G technology. Several OEMs are planning to release 5G devices delivering next-generation speed and performance.

Today, Samsung highlighted that it has shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally in 2019. Even though this number is very small when compared to Samsung’s overall yearly shipment, I would say that it is a great start. As of November 2019, Samsung has captured 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market with its five Galaxy 5G devices (Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G). In the first quarter of 2020, Samsung is launching Galaxy Tab S6 5G, the world’s first 5G tablet, in Korea.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible.”

Samsung mentioned that it will continue to deliver new 5G advancements in 2020 that will improve the speed, performance and security of Galaxy 5G devices even further.

Source: Samsung