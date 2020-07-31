With days before the official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, we now know nearly every detail, including the price and availability dates.

According to Korean publication DDaily the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost 2398,000 won, the same as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold. That translate to $2007, but likely the same $1980 in USA.

The device is also expected to hit shelves on the 18th September. This is consistent with previous reports, which said the software for the handset has not been finished yet.

If your wallet is made of sterner stuff you may opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition, which will cost 4 million won or around or $3,350. That package will include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

We now know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cover display will now be about the same size as half of the internal display, and would be near bezel-less. Both screens will now have punch-hole cameras. The device will indeed have the same triple camera as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and it appears to have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It appears it will be available in two colours, Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch Super AMOLED external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader Availability 18th September in South Korea Price $1980

via SamMobile