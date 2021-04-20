Samsung is expected to announce their 2021 foldable range in July, and an increasing volume of leaks regarding the devices have appeared over the last few days.

LetsGoDigital have asked their in-house graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli, aka Snoreyn, to bring some of them to life, based on a patent published on March 11, 2021 for a ‘Foldable electronic device and control method therof’, which shows a Flip-like foldable device with virtual buttons.

When turned into a render it looks like this:

Gallery

The most notable change is the large cover display, which is present in the patent, though of course, some rumours suggest the cover display in the Flip3 will only be slightly larger than the original Flip. We certainly know which version we prefer.

The patent and render also shows the rumoured triple-camera system, and a new virtual button system which would extend a touch-sensitive section of the screen to the margin of the device which in the folded state would make the physical buttons more sensitive, and which in the open state would still be present as virtual buttons.

It remains to be seen if these innovations will make it to the actual device, but given Samsung’s sieve-like status we will likely find out well before July.