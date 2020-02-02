We are only 9 days away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s compact-like folding phone.

The full specs, renders, photos and even videos of the handset has leaked, and we have heard that it will cost around $1500 in the USA.

Now we have also heard the price of the handset in the EU, courtesy of Winfuture’s Roland Quandt, who frequently leaks marketing renders early. He tweeted:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will likely set us eurolanders back a smooth 1599 Euros. At least if retailers are to be believed. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 2, 2020

1599 Euro is around $1773, but of course, includes Value Added Tax already.

Samsung Galaxy Flip comes with a 6.7 inch foldable display and Samsung is calling it Infinity Flex display. This Infinity O display is protected by Ultra Thin Glass which is more durable than the protective cover found on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It is notable that there are no visible creases in the admittedly low-quality video.

Another highlight of this foldable smartphone is the small external Always-On AMOLED display (1.06 inches with 300 x 116 pixels) that will display notifications and key information to the users.

Despite having a thin body and foldable display, Samsung has packed 3300 mAh battery for great battery life. In terms of processing power, the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 8GB RAM, to offer you great everyday performance.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

6.7 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the new Samsung Galaxy S20 range is being launched as Samsung’s Unpacked Event in San Francisco on the 11th of February.