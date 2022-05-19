Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be a boring release because the rumor is that its design will be the same as its predecessor. However, the next-generation Z Flip 4 will be more powerful than its predecessor, which isn’t a surprise, according to the Geekbench website.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has recently visited the Geekbench benchmark website, revealing some of the phone’s specifications. The benchmark site confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset for the Z Flip 4. Its predecessor is powered by Snapdragon 888, a more than a year old processor. The benchmark listing site also details other important things about the device.

The listing confirms that Galaxy Z Flip 4 variants will include 8GB of RAM and offer Android 12 out of the box. Also, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus has an octa-core processor with four cores clocking at 1.80GHz, three cores at 2.75GHz, and one core at 3.19GHz.

When a device visits Geekbench, it usually means that its official launch could happen very soon. According to previous rumors, the Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 4 in the third quarter of 2022. We hope that the Z Fold 4 will also visit Geekbench in the coming few days.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 scored a single-core score of 1277 and a multi-core score of 3642 on the Geekbench 5 website. Notably, these scores are probably coming from a Z Flip 4 that’s not properly optimized. The benchmark scores from the finished product will be better than what you are seeing right now.

Breaking?

Galaxy Z Flip4 Geekbench 1277/3642

Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ TSMC 4nm

3.19GHz X2+2.75GHz A710+1.8GHz A510 pic.twitter.com/2I7yEGY0mY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2022

Galaxy Z Flip 4 specifications based on previous rumors

The Z Flip 4 will have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors. Additionally, it’s said to have more battery capacity than its predecessor, meaning battery life will hopefully be better in the newer generation Z Flip 4. And of course, powering the device will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.