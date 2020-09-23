ECG feature comes to Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

The US FDA has finally approved the release of the ECG-reading feature in the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

After an update, from September 23rd, this means the watches can offer on-demand ECG readings, including detecting irregular heart rhythms such as Atrial Fibrillation.

To use the ECG Monitor app, simply take a seat, open up the new Samsung Health Monitor app, and ensure your watch is snug your wrist. Rest your arm on a flat surface, place your fingertip on the top button, and your watch will record an ECG and classify it as either Sinus Rhythm, or AFib.

Once the reading is complete, users can record relevant symptoms like fatigue or dizziness, and send a PDF report of their ECG recording with their healthcare provider using the Samsung Health Monitor app on a compatible Galaxy smartphone.

In addition to ECG monitoring, you can also conveniently track oxygen saturation on Galaxy Watch3. This feature can help users get a sense of how well their respiratory system is transferring oxygen into the bloodstream for fitness or other general wellness purposes. Post-workout VO2 max reports also allow users to effortlessly track your cardio fitness progress, measuring the amount of oxygen your body can utilize when running outside.

The Tizen 5.5 update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 will also bring the same VO2 Max feature to the smartwatch, and also features such as fall detection.

Source: Samsung