In the wake of the Samsung’s Unpacked event yesterday, the company has released an update for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 which brings a number of improvements, many aimed at adapting to our strange new covid-shaped world.

That includes virtual group walking challenges with friends, more home workout programs and a new Hand Wash app, which will help you wash your hands for 25 seconds and remind you to wash your hands if you have not done so recently.

The 84.9 MB update takes your firmware to version R820XXU1DUA3/R8200XA1DUA3 and has the following changelog:

Improved Samsung Health Function You can now enjoy a group-walking challenge with your friends. Additional sleep score insight provided. Reduced auto workout recognition time (running, rowing machine, elliptical). Enjoy home workout with a variety of fitness programs.

SmartThings Find You can find the location of the watch on the map.

Hand Wash After downloading the Hand Wash app, your watch can automatically detect and time, when you start washing your hands.

Improved system stability and reliability

The full documentation can found here.

You can download the update by checking for updates in the Galaxy Wearables app.

via SamsungRydah