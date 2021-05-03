Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 get system stability improvements and more with the latest update

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch 3 received a new update. The update brings some important changes, including improved Wi-Fi stability, improved Wi-Fi stability, system stability improvements.

The update for the Watch Active2 carries a build number R820XXU1DUD1, while the Galaxy Watch 3 is getting R840XXU1BUD2. Since these are minor updates, they won’t use much data. You can read the full official changelog below.

Galaxy Watch Active2 Build Number : R820XXU1DUD1 • Improved Messaging App stability

• Improved WiFi stability

• Improved system stability and reliability Galaxy Watch3 Build Number : R840XXU1BUD2 · Improved system reliability

It’s worth noting that these updates are rolling out in a phased manner, so it might take a few days to surface on your Galaxy Watch. The updates can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app.

via Android Police