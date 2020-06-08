As is often the case, Samsung is often one of the main leakers of their upcoming products, and the latest is their hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Placeholder support pages for the upcoming smartwatch have now gone live on Samsung’s Korean website for the M-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R850NZDAKOO, and SM-R850NZSAKOO devices.

Gallery

The 4 pages and two models are likely the two 41 and 45mm bezel sizes.

The support pages do not reveal much information, but from other leaks so far, we know that the SM-R840 model of the Galaxy Watch 3 has a 41mm size and SM-R850 has a 45mm size. There are two more models of the smartwatch, SM-R845 and SM-R855. These are cellular versions of the SM-R840 and the SM-R850.

We have earlier heard that the smartwatch will feature a physical rotating bezel, like its predecessor. We know that the smartwatch will be available with a steel case, will support MIL-STD-810G (ie shock resistant), and support GPS, WIFI, Bluetooth and LTE connections.

SamMobile has earlier reported than a titanium case version will be available, and we have also heard the devices will feature 8GB storage, and a larger 330 mAh battery. The watch will support 5w wireless charging and will be made in Vietnam. The watches will likely support Samsung’s new blood pressure and ECG features.

The smartwatch is likely to be rather high-end, but it seems it will be a worthy successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and will likely launch in August alongside the Note20 range.

Via MySmartPrice