Like all things Samsung, the company has not been able to keep a lid on the leaks regarding one of its most anticipated products, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

The name and more bezel size options has now been confirmed by the NBTC certification site.

The site confirms that the smartwatch will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and will be available in a 41mm version. Another leak earlier confirmed a 45mm version will be available. These are slightly smaller than the 42 and 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch, but this is generally a good thing for a smartwatch, where massive sizes can be a turn-off.

We have earlier heard that the smartwatch will feature a physical rotating bezel, like its predecessor. We know the model names are SM-R840/845 and SM-R850/855, that the smartwatch will be available with a steel case, will support MIL-STD-810G (ie shock resistant), and support GPS, WIFI, Bluetooth and LTE connections.

SamMobile has earlier reported than a titanium case version will be available, and we have also heard the devices will feature 8GB storage, and a larger 330 mAh battery. The watch will support 5w wireless charging and will be made in Vietnam.

The smartwatch is likely to be rather high-end, but it seems it will be a worthy successor to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and will likely launch in August alongside the Note20 range.

Via MySmartPrice