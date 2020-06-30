A leak of the firmware of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has revealed several new and improved apps for the smartwatch.

Uncovered by XDA-Dev’s Max Weinbach, the update reveals a new Menstrual Period tracking app, helping to keep the smartwatch competitive with the Apple Watch, which added the feature recently.

The update also reveals improvements to the Weather app, which will now have a background which matches your current weather.

Other improvements include an improved Music app, the bundling of the Spotify app, new watch faces which includes a new Information Edge complication, and what appears to be a replacement of the Samsung Email app with the Microsoft Outlook app.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, but otherwise seems to offer similar features to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: