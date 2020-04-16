Samsung has officially launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Well leaked prior to launch, Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a stylish and affordable tablet designed for both work and play, offering a generous screen space, a thin and compact body and a redesigned S Pen included in the box.

“We understand how busy modern life can be, as our work becomes more flexible and blends with our personal time. Consumers need a versatile device that can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lifestyle,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and Head of Product Strategy Team, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the new S Pen are packed with the latest technology to help people stay organized, multitask and capture ideas effortlessly, allowing them to spend time on what matters most to them.”

Samsung says the updated S Pen is the perfect notetaking and multitasking assistant. The new S Pen has a refreshed design that makes it as practical and comfortable to use as a traditional pen. Weighing only 7.03g, the new S Pen is light and easy-to-use, and its improved pen latency and 0.7mm pen tip deliver greater precision for notetaking and drawing. When you’re finished capturing your ideas, the S Pen snaps magnetically onto the side of the tablet, or to the optional book cover case, making it easy to use without worrying about losing it. The S Pen on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also battery-free, so you never have to worry about losing charge when using your S Pen.

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Using the S Pen and Samsung Notes, you can transform handwritten notes into typed text instantly.1 With a tag, search and categorize notes with ease, highlight important passages and take a closer look with the 300% zoom feature. All your notes can be easily exported as a PDF, JPEG image, text file or Microsoft Word document.

With a 10.4-inch screen and narrow bezels, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite benefits from a wide and immersive display. Equipped with the latest version of One UI, optimized for the larger tablet screen, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a more intuitive visual interface and simplified navigation tools, making switching between multiple applications smooth and effortless so that you can focus on the task at hand.

Available in three beautiful colors2, Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose, with a matching S Pen and optional book cover, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a stylish accessory as well as a powerful productivity device.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes dual speakers with sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound for outstanding immersive audio, so whether you’re watching a YouTube video, streaming your favorite show or listening to a great playlist, you’ll experience premium quality sound.

Samsung has partnered with YouTube and Spotify3 so you can get even more out of your favorite apps on the Galaxy range. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite users can enjoy ad-free YouTube videos, the ability to download and watch videos offline and access to YouTube Music and YouTube Kids with YouTube Premium free for 4 months4. Spotify seamlessly integrates into the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s user interface, so you can easily search for music and podcasts, or even set your favorite song as your alarm5. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can also wirelessly connect to your home speaker setup, so you can play your favorite playlists from Spotify on another device or speaker around your home, all controlled by your tablet.

You can take calls and send and receive text messages through call and message continuity6 through your Samsung account on your tablet, even when your smartphone is out of reach or in another room, or stay connected with friends and colleagues using Google Duo video calls on Galaxy Tab S6 Lite7. Use the improved Daily Board display to control music, view your calendar, check the weather and write quick memos and reminders. The new Bixby features and capabilities such as Bixby Voice, Bixby Vision and Bixby Routines will also enhance your overall productivity and entertainment experiences.

With Samsung Kids8, you can set daily playtime allowances, restrict access to certain apps and introduce your kids to the digital world safely with a range of exciting, colorful learning apps and games.

Availability

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available in Q2 2020, starting at $349.99.

Product Specifications

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Specifications Display 10.4” 2000×1200(WUXGA+) TFT9 OS Android 10 (One UI 2) Color Oxford Gray, Angora Blue and Chiffon Rose Dimension & Weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g (LTE ver: 467g) Camera Front: 5.0 MP (F2.0)

Rear: 8 MP (F1.9) Memory / Storage 4GB + 64GB / 128GB

microSD up to 1TB Chipset Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz Battery Capacity 7,040mAh (Typical), AFC10 Connectivity Wi-Fi, BT Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz+5GHz, Wi-Fi Direct, BT 5.0 LTE 3CA (Cat.11) Connectors Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, RGB, Hall Sensor GPS GPS + GLONASS Audio 2 Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Video Recording: FHD (1920×1080) @ 30fps

Playback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) | @120fps Accessories Book cover, Headset, USB Connector, Battery Pack, Charging dock11

* All features may differ by market and mobile operator.

**All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this web page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

1 Text export function supported on Samsung Notes app, feature availability may vary by language.

2 Availability of colors may vary by market.

3 Spotify availability varies based on region and carrier.

4 YouTube Premium is only available in select markets. Only new subscribers to YouTube Premium are eligible for this offer.

5 Devices should be registered with Spotify Connect at the first use.

6 Call and text on other devices availability varies by country and service provider.

7 Google Duo supports video calling with up to twelve other users.

8 The availability of Samsung Kids may vary by country, device, and features. Please refer to more information at the website, https://www.samsung.com/kids.

9 Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners.

10 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 7,040 mAh.

11 These accessories are available to purchase separately.

via XDA-Dev