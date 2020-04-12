Samsung has not yet formally launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite but that has not stopped UK retailer Argos from listing the device in their online store.

They were also kind enough to post the full specs, which can be seen at the end of the article.

The Tab S6 Lite will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB(128GB in some parts of the world) of internal storage with microSD expansion support. The tablet will feature a 10.4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000×1200. It will also have support for the S Pen, which appears to be bundled.

Gallery

Talking about the camera, the Tab S6 Lite will feature a 5-megapixel front and 8-megapixel rear camera. Rumor also has it that the tablet will be available in the LTE variant. It’ll pack a huge 7,040mAh battery.

Tab S6 Lite will run on Android 10.0 and the price is expected to come in between 350-400 euros. Argos lists it for £339.00, and it does not appear to be available yet.

Specifications:

2.3GHz Samsung Exynos (Exynos 9611) octa core processor.

4GB RAM.

Internal storage capacity 64GB.

microSD memory card slot.

64GB.

Maximum expandable memory 1000GB.

Front facing camera 5MP.

Rear facing camera 8MP.

Android 10 operating system.

App store compatibility: Google play store.

General features:

Built-in speaker.

Wi-Fi enabled.

Bluetooth – enabling you to easily and wirelessly connect with other Bluetooth enabled devices.

3.5mm stereo headphone jack.

Built-in microphone.

1 x USB 2.0.

3mm jack connection.

Additional information:

In the box: Tablet S-Pen Travel Adapter Data Cable (Type C) S-Pen Accessories Ejection Pin Quick Start Guide.

Up to 840 hours battery life (depending on usage).

Standby time: up to 840 hours.

Charging time: 240 hours.

7mm thin.

Size H244.5, W154.3cm.

Weight 467g.

Manufacturer’s 2 year guarantee.

EAN: 8806090435713.

via Max J