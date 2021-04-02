Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag Plus with Ultra-Wide Band and AR mapping now available for pre-order

In January, Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker. The Galaxy SmartTag allows users to easily locate their lost items. Along with the Galaxy SmartTag, Samsung announced that Galaxy SmartTag Plus with Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) and AR mapping will be available later this year. You can now pre-order the new Galaxy SmartTag Plus from B&H for $39.99. The UWB and AR technology in SmartTag Plus enables more natural navigation and increased tracking precision.
Galaxy SmartTag Plus features:
- Up to 5 months of battery life
- Replaceable watch battery
- Sound and volume are adjustable
- IP53 dust and water resistance
- Mute, normal, and loud volume settings
- Downloadable ringtone with 8 presets
You can pre-order the new Galaxy SmartTag Plus tracker here.
Comments