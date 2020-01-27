Samsung has updated its Android 10 roadmap to include the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Samsung has already released an update for Galaxy Note 9 series which included Android 10 as well.

Samsung, however, delayed the Android 10 update for Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus but it will be available in February. This was confirmed after Samsung updated the notices inside the Samsung Members App which now shows the Android 10 roadmap for all the Samsung devices.

Samsung does have a beta program going right now which covers Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus but Samsung has been silent on why the update hasn’t made its way to the smartphone. While February is just around the corner, I am sure the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus owners can’t wait to get their hands on the OneUI 2.0 (Android 10) update.

Via SamMobile