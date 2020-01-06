Samsung DeX is a great feature that helps you connect your smartphone to a laptop to experience a desktop-like experience. The DeX is available only to select Samsung Galaxy smartphones, but the company is in the process to bring the feature more and more devices.

The latest addition to the list of Samsung DeX-supported devices are Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9. Those who are running Android 10 on their S9 or Note 9 smartphone can now take advantage of the DeX feature. That means you can now use all your favorite Android apps and games on a larger screen.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung DeX doesn’t require you to carry extra peripherals like a keyboard, a mouse — just plug your phone to your laptop and you’ll be able to use the trackpad.

Samsung DeX is a great alternative to emulator apps such as BlueStacks, which produces pretty much the same results.

If you want to connect your Galaxy Note 9 or S9 or any supported Galaxy smartphone to your laptop, you’ll have to have the Samsung DeX app installed on your laptop. The companion app currently supports Windows 7, 10 and versions of Mac OS higher than 10.13. You can download the Samsung DeX app from this link.

via Androidauthority