Samsung released the Galaxy S8 back in 2017, and 2021 marks the end-of-life for the smartphone as the company removes the handset from its security update bulletin. What this means is that the Galaxy S8 smartphones will no longer receive any update from Samsung.

Besides the Galaxy S8, Samsung has already removed Galaxy J3 Pop, Galaxy A5 2017, Galaxy A3 2017, and the Galaxy A7 from the security bulletin list. In other words, the aforementioned handsets are not eligible to receive any updates from Samsung.

The Galaxy S8 features a 5.80-inch display with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 8895. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 8895 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone rocks a 12MP rear camera, and 10MP selfie camera.

Since the Galaxy S8 smartphones will longer receive updates from Samsung, it’s the best time for the owners to switch to other newer Samsung flagship phones. Alternatively, S8 users can also flash custom ROMs on their smartphones, and that will solve the update problem.

However, flashing custom ROMs requires a certain level of expertise that many of the users may not have. And if that is the case, consider switching to other flagship smartphones.

via XDA