Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event may take place in February next year

Samsung has a long tradition of releasing its premium flagship phone within the first quarter of every year. And it looks like 2023 will be no exception, as the South Korean tech giant is expected to hold its Unpacked event in February next year. Among other things, the company is likely to launch its premium Galaxy S23 series at that event.

Unpacked 2023 is all set to be the first in-person event after years of digital events due to COVID-19 restrictions in many countries. However, a Korean news outlet has claimed that while the S23 series will launch in February, the exact S23 release date is unknown.

“The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February,” said a Samsung executive.

The report cites a source who works for Samsung, so it is highly likely that reports of a February release for the S23 series are authentic. Previously, rumors claimed Samsung could release the Galaxy S23 series at CES 2023, which is all set to take place in January. We will hopefully hear an official announcement from Samsung regarding the release of the Galaxy S23 series very soon.

Currently, there are lots of rumors circulating about the Galaxy S23. One of the most interesting ones is Samsung completely switching to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, ditching the company’s own Exynos chipset. Rumor also has it that the S23 will pack a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Unpacked 2023 event will surely satisfy all our curiosity.

Are you excited about Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event and the launch of the Galaxy S23 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Source: Korea JoongAng Daily