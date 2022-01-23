We are still more than two weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, which means there is plenty of time for more leaks. The latest is the European pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22, courtesy of Roland Quandt from WinFuture.de.

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn't think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

The pricing is as follows:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8/128GB = 849 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22 8/256GB = 899 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8/128GB = 1049 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8/256GB = 1099 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8/128GB = 1249 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/256GB = 1349 Euro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/512GB = 1449 Euro

The list shows that Samsung will be offering a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for “only” 1249 Euro.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in the following options:

Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colors: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 8GB RAM (LPDDR5X) 128GB or 256GB internal storage Colours: Pink Gold (Rose gold), Green, Black, and White

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/16GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage options Colours: Dark Red, Black, and White



The launch date and times are:

Galaxy S22 Release: Unpacked: February 9th at 10am EST

Pre-reservation: February 14th~21st.

Pre-booking open: February 21st~24th.

Release: February 25th

The launch date would therefore be 3 PM UK Time, or 8:30 PM IST.

You can track all the latest news related to the Galaxy S22 series here.