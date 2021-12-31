Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra render leaked ahead of official launch

We have already seen several unofficial renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Today, @evleaks published an official render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra device. As you can see from the image above, the S22 Ultra features a Galaxy Note-like industrial design with a quad-camera setup on the back and a single front camera. Like the current S21 Ultra, the S22 Ultra will also support Samsung S-Pen.

In January 2022, Samsung is expected to officially announce the new Galaxy S22 series. Recently, we reported about some of the camera features of S22 Ultra device, you can read them below.

The video stabilizer in Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be more stable and 58% better because of the Wide Shift OIS feature. This new OIS feature is four times better in the treatment of vibration. Also, the AI predicts a person’s movement in Portrait with the help of AF.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will support Super HDR videos.

Smart-ISO Pro HDR will allow you to capture a single HDR photo with the benefits of both high and low ISO modes.

The Smart-ISO Pro feature in S22 Ultra can express over 687 billion colors, which is 10 times more than a single 10-bit image. When shooting in pro mode, 12-bit HDR images can be saved in RAW format.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will support 100x zoom. Thanks to the dedicated telephoto lens, when using 1x up to 3x, you will get image quality without losing any details.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary camera that can deliver improved autofocus and saturated, sharp images with “SUPER RESOLUTION”.

The 108 MP camera on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a new AI-based enhance mode that will bring more detail, brightness, and contrast to your photos.

Source: Evleaks