Despite the Samsung Galaxy S21 range only being a few months old the Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks have already started, and today the leaks claim to reveal the screen sizes of the 3 different S22 models we can expect early next year.

According to two slightly conflicting sources (possible due to different methods of measuring the screens), the devices will have the following sizes:

Samsung Galaxy S22: 6.1 (or 6.06) inches

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 6.5-6.6 (or 6.55) inches

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 6.8 (or 6.81) inches , which will also reportedly have an LTPO backplane for its OLED display.

This compares to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra having 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch screens, meaning the lower S22 models are slightly smaller than the S2 and S21+ devices.

From earlier leaks, according to Ice Universe the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera will feature continuous zoom, versus fixed zoom levels (2x, 10x). Currently to reach intermediate zoom levels your phone digitally interpolates resulting in loss of quality, whereas continuous zoom would always be pixel perfect.

Ice Universe also reported that the device will feature an under-screen camera, but more recent reports suggest that the technology is not performing well enough yet to go into the S22 range.

Lastly, the device will feature Samsung’s Exynos processors enhanced by AMD’s GPU, a combination that reportedly offers desktop-like performance.

With the devices set to only hit the market in Q1 2022 there is still plenty of time for more detailed leaks to confirm the full specs.

via SamMobile