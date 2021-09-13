Samsung Galaxy S22 series is rumored to launch in Q1 of 2022, meaning we’re at least three months away from its official date. But much to our surprise, the Galaxy S22 Plus has recently surfaced on the Geekbench site, revealing key details about the smartphone.

The Geekbnehc listing suggests that the S22 Plus will have a three-cluster core — one core clocking at 2.95 GHz, three CPU cores clocking at 2.50 GHz, and four CPU cores clocking at 1.73 GHz. The listing also confirms the Exynos 2200 chipset. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S22 Plus will be based on Android 12.

Talking about the Geekbench scores, the Galaxy S22 Plus managed to get a single-core score of 1073 and a multi-core score of 3389 on Geekbench 5. However, since the S22 Plus is running unfinished software at this moment, we’re expecting the final benchmark scores to be better than what they are now. Meanwhile, you can check out the rumored specifications of the Galaxy S22 below.

Galaxy S22 rumored specs

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

You can know more about the Galaxy S22 series here.

via Debayan Roy