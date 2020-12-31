Samsung’s Youtube account has posted one of the first teasers for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

The video does not give away much about the new device (though we know just about everything already), but does reflect on the history of the series, starting all the way back at the first S-device, and noting accomplishments such as the splashproof Samsung Galaxy S5, the curved screen on the S6 and the punchhole camera on the S10 and finally notes that a new Galaxy awaits.

See the teaser below:

As noted earlier, the full specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus have leaked already and can be seen here. The handsets are being launched on the 14th of January 2021 and should hit the market on the 29th of January.

via SamMobile