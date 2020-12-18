Someone who we believe to be a soon to be unemployed network tester has posted a hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.
Random Stuff 2’s video review includes a camera comparison with the iPhone 12, and he appears to be particularly impressed with the design, near bezel-less screen and battery life, calling it likely the best phone of 2021.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs are as follows.
|Specifications
|Galaxy S21 Plus
|Display
|6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz
|Software
|One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
|CPU
|Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100
|Battery
|4,800 mAh
|Rear Camera
|Ultra wide: 12MP
Main: 12MP
Telephoto: 64MP
|Connectivity
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1
|Colors
|Phantom Silver, Phantom Black,
and Phantom Violet
The devices will be launched at an Unpacked event on the 14th January, with pre-orders starting on the 15th and the retail launch on the 29th January 2021.
