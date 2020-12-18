Someone who we believe to be a soon to be unemployed network tester has posted a hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

Random Stuff 2’s video review includes a camera comparison with the iPhone 12, and he appears to be particularly impressed with the design, near bezel-less screen and battery life, calling it likely the best phone of 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specs are as follows.

Specifications Galaxy S21 Plus Display 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Battery 4,800 mAh Rear Camera Ultra wide: 12MP

Main: 12MP

Telephoto: 64MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Phantom Silver, Phantom Black,

and Phantom Violet

The devices will be launched at an Unpacked event on the 14th January, with pre-orders starting on the 15th and the retail launch on the 29th January 2021.