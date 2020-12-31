We thought we knew everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but a new and worrying detail has emerged recently.

Winfuture, who had leaked the full spec sheet of the devices recently, have now added a note that the European version of the device will not have a storage card slot.

Roland Quandt, from the site, tweeted:

We have heard reports that some regions will get dual-SIM support while others will get a combination SIM card slot and microSD card slot. For now what you get appears to be the luck of the draw, though new leaker Tron (previously Cozyplanes) tweeted earlier:

See the full leaked spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus can be seen below:

Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +
modelS21S21 +
CPUSamsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHzSamsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
Display6.2 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 421 ppi, Gorilla Glass 76.7 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 394 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
Operating systemAndroid 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
Storage8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage
Main cameraTriple camera, 64 MP (telephoto lens, f / 2.0, 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 0.8 µm, OIS) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55”, 1.4 µm) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 µm, OIS), 3x hybrid optical zoom, autofocus PDAF, flash
Front camera10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25mm)
Video7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )
Video playbackSupported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
SensorsAccelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensorAccelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor, UWB
battery pack4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging4800 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
linksBluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX
Cellular2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
SatellitesYes
ColoursGray, white, pink, purpleSilver, black, purple
Dimensions151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams
Price849 euros1049 euros (1099 Euro for 256 GB)
additionalWaterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition
AvailabilityPresentation on January 14, 2021
