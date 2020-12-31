We thought we knew everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but a new and worrying detail has emerged recently.

Winfuture, who had leaked the full spec sheet of the devices recently, have now added a note that the European version of the device will not have a storage card slot.

Roland Quandt, from the site, tweeted:

S21 spec sheets say:

memory card reader: "No" Some markets might still get a charger in the box though, while others don't. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 31, 2020

We have heard reports that some regions will get dual-SIM support while others will get a combination SIM card slot and microSD card slot. For now what you get appears to be the luck of the draw, though new leaker Tron (previously Cozyplanes) tweeted earlier:

UPDATE:

For S21+ / S21U (SIM + microSD) PRETTY SURE

Dual SIM for Europe

Single SIM + microSD for Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia

Single SIM for the USA WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION

Single SIM + microSD for China Cannot confirm the Korea region option https://t.co/5ZYeQGJLkR — Tron (@FrontTron) December 31, 2020

See the full leaked spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus can be seen below: