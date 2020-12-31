We thought we knew everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, but a new and worrying detail has emerged recently.
Winfuture, who had leaked the full spec sheet of the devices recently, have now added a note that the European version of the device will not have a storage card slot.
Roland Quandt, from the site, tweeted:
S21 spec sheets say:
memory card reader: "No"
Some markets might still get a charger in the box though, while others don't.
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 31, 2020
We have heard reports that some regions will get dual-SIM support while others will get a combination SIM card slot and microSD card slot. For now what you get appears to be the luck of the draw, though new leaker Tron (previously Cozyplanes) tweeted earlier:
UPDATE:
For S21+ / S21U (SIM + microSD)
PRETTY SURE
Dual SIM for Europe
Single SIM + microSD for Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Singapore, and Malaysia
Single SIM for the USA
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION
Single SIM + microSD for China
Cannot confirm the Korea region option https://t.co/5ZYeQGJLkR
— Tron (@FrontTron) December 31, 2020
See the full leaked spec sheet for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus can be seen below:
|Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 +
|model
|S21
|S21 +
|CPU
|Samsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
|Samsung Exynos 2100 OctaCore, 3x 2.8 + 4x 2.4 + 1x 2.9 GHz
|Display
|6.2 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 421 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
|6.7 inch Infinity-O display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Always On, FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), 60-120 Hz, 1300 nit, 394 ppi, Gorilla Glass 7
|Operating system
|Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
|Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
|Storage
|8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB storage
|Main camera
|Triple camera, 64 MP (telephoto lens, f / 2.0, 76 °, 28mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 0.8 µm, OIS) + 12 MP (ultra-wide-angle lens, f / 2.2, 120 °, 13mm, 1 / 2.55”, 1.4 µm) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f / 1.8, 79 °, 26mm, 1 / 1.76 “, 1.8 µm, OIS), 3x hybrid optical zoom, autofocus PDAF, flash
|Front camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25mm)
|Video
|7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )
|Video playback
|Supported formats: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor
|Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, brightness sensor, UWB
|battery pack
|4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
|4800 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
|links
|Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX
|Cellular
|2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
|Satellites
|Yes
|Colours
|Gray, white, pink, purple
|Silver, black, purple
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|161.4 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
|Price
|849 euros
|1049 euros (1099 Euro for 256 GB)
|additional
|Waterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition
|Availability
|Presentation on January 14, 2021