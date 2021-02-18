Samsung brings select Galaxy S21 features to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Z Series

Today, Samsung announced the One UI 3.1 update for Galaxy S20 series (Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE) and Galaxy Note20 series (Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra), in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip series. This new update will bring select features that are available on the latest Galaxy S21 series. You can learn about the features below.

Never miss a moment with the improved Single Take feature, which captures a variety of still and video formats simultaneously, with just a tap.

feature, which captures a variety of still and video formats simultaneously, with just a tap. One UI 3.1 introduces the new Object eraser tool to help you to get that perfect image. Use this intelligent photo editing tool to cut out unwanted parts of your photos effortlessly, without time-consuming manual editing. If you want to edit out distracting objects, simply tap the area you wish to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted.

tool to help you to get that perfect image. Use this intelligent photo editing tool to cut out unwanted parts of your photos effortlessly, without time-consuming manual editing. If you want to edit out distracting objects, simply tap the area you wish to remove and it will be automatically selected and deleted. One UI 3.1 features an improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller , making adjusting the focus and brightness of your photos easier than ever so you can capture your best shot every time. With just a swipe left or right anywhere on the screen, you can now edit the brightness of your image before you’ve taken the shot.

, making adjusting the focus and brightness of your photos easier than ever so you can capture your best shot every time. With just a swipe left or right anywhere on the screen, you can now edit the brightness of your image before you’ve taken the shot. One UI 3.1 also introduces the new Multi Mic Recording feature, which, when in Pro Video mode, allows you to simultaneously record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+.

feature, which, when in Pro Video mode, allows you to simultaneously record audio through both your phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+. All your best shots and favorite moments are stored in the updated Gallery, which now groups and arranges your videos and photos into a clean, easy-to-navigate feed.

Head into your Settings to find One UI 3.1’s new Eye Comfort Shield mode, which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day.

mode, which automatically adjusts the blue light based on the time of day. Remove metadata that reveals the location of photos before you share them or use Private Share to control who is allowed access to the content you send, and how long it is available.

to control who is allowed access to the content you send, and how long it is available. With new One UI 3.1 on your devices, the experience of the Galaxy ecosystem is smooth and seamless. As well as a consistent interface that makes switching between your phone and tablet hassle-free, Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+’s9 Auto Switch feature means that your audio follows you when you switch between Galaxy devices.

One UI 3.1 is available starting from today on Galaxy S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold2 and Z Flip, and the S10, Note10, and Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50 devices.

Source: Samsung