While the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be delayed due to component shortages, the handset is still winding its way through certification authorities around the world, which has revealed some new information about the handset.

The device (models SM-G990U and SM-G99U1) has just been approved by the FCC (via myFixguide), and this has revealed the handset will support 45W fast charging.

The handset will support two chargers, the EP-TA800(25W) and EP-TA845 (45W) which will charge a 45,000 mAh battery. Unfortunately, users will have to decide at purchase time, as the box is expected to include neither.

The listing also confirms features such as 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Earlier rumours suggest the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, with 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. It is also expected to have a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen, and 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be available in Black, White, Purple and Green, though when this will be is still unknown, with the latest rumours suggesting Samsung will not launch it at its upcoming Unpacked event on the 21st August.

via Pocketnow.