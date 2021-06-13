We have been expecting Samsung to launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in August, but according to a new report in ETNews production of the handset has been suspended.

The issue is reportedly due to a component of the battery subsystem not meeting quality standard, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe.

It's not that the battery is in short supply, it's that the parts required by Fe's new technology are not up to standard, and this part may be related to the battery. This does not affect other models. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 13, 2021

Given the Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is of course very shy of shipping a product that could have battery issues in consumer’s hands.

The device is not cancelled, and production is expected to resume in around a month.

As per previous rumours, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature Circa 6.4-inch flat display and will measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm (9.3mm with the rear camera bump). The smartphone is expected to powered by an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 128GB/256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer 5G connectivity and offer a large 4500 mAh battery.

The handset is expected to retail for between 700,000 won and 800,000 won (~$630 and $720). This is considerably cheaper than the 899,800 won (~$810) the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched at last year.

Samsung will reportedly be marketing the device as a Note 20 successor, though the only similarity between the two devices is that they will both be launched in the second half of the year.

Due to the delay, some of the components meant for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be redirected to the production of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, both of which are expected to launch in early August.