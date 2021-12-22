The torrent of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks have continued, with the latest being a hands-on video by Instagrammer Habla ConComilo, who appears to be a phone retailer.

The device looks very good in the brief hands-on video, with what appears to be a soft-touch rear cover.

The device has been showing up on various official Samsung sites, including Samsung’s Irish online store.

There the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Olive is being listed for 769.00 Euro or 81.77 while the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 256GB Olive is being listed for 839.00 Euro or 89.10 per month. In UK the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will start at £699 and will go up to £749.

The handset is set to feature a 6.4 inch AMOLED screen with 401 PPI and 120 Hz refresh rate, under-screen fingerprint reader, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

The device has a 32 MP front-facing camera with an 81-degree wide field of view while the three rear cameras are 12 megapixels main, 8-megapixel zoom and 12 megapixels wide-angle.

The 3x optical zoom camera benefits from dual-phase detection autofocus as well as a hardware image stabilizer.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Octacore SoC running at 2.84 gigahertz and has an integrated 5G modem. It will have either 6 or 8 GB RAM and 128 or 256 GB storage but no microSD slot. It will however support 2 nano-sims and an eSIM.

The Samsung Galaxy s21 FE will have a 4500 mAH battery with USB-C fast-charging, has wireless Powershare, an aluminium frame and polycarbonate shell, and has IP68 certification. It will be available in graphite, olive, lavender and white.

The full manual can be found here and see the full specs below:

Technical data for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G operating system Android 11 mit Samsung One UI 3.1 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Octacore, max. 2,84 GHz graphic Kryo 680 Display 6,4 inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, 2340×1080 Pixel, max. 120 Hz, 401 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Storage 6/128 GB or 8/256 GB Main camera Triple camera, wide angle 12 MP (f / 1.8, OIS, dual PDAF) + ultra wide angle 12 MP (f / 2.2, fixed focus) + 8 MP 3 × optical telephoto (f / 2.4, autofocus, OIS), flash Front camera 32 MP (f/2.2, Fixed Focus) Sensors Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor battery pack 4500 mAh LiPo, fast charging and wireless PowerShare links Bluetooth 5.0, USB Typ C (3.2 Gen 1), NFC, WiFi 6 Cellular 2G (GPRS/EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G Satellites And Dimensions 155,7 x 74,5 x 7,9 mm Weight 170 grams additional Waterproof to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, DeX, child mode, data security Knox, geo-tagging, sync function, dual SIM (Nano) + eSim, face recognition, fingerprint reader under the display Availability tbd

via SamMobile