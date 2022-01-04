Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now official, will be available from Jan 11 for $699

Following several leaks over the past few weeks, Samsung today officially announced the S21 FE 5G smartphone. The S21 FE comes with Galaxy S21 premium features and an affordable price tag. You can read about Galaxy S21 FE below.
- The S21 FE 5G comes with the iconic, fan-favorite Contour-Cut frame that seamlessly integrates with S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look.
- Available in 4 color options — Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite.
- 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode and Eye Comfort Shield with AI based blue light control.
- Camera setup:
- 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, F2.2, FOV 123?
- 12MP Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8
- 8MP Telephoto Camera, 30x Space Zoom, F2.4
- 32MP Selfie Camera, F2.2, FOV 81?
- Storage and RAM options:
- 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
- 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- 4,500mAh battery with 25W charger
- IP68 water resistance
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available from Jan 11 starting at $699.
Source: Samsung
