If you are super-excited about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 or will be skipping this generation, but still want a bit of the handset on your current device, you may appreciate that you can now download the default wallpaper of the device.

The wallpaper collection, uploaded by Samsung Rydah, includes:

12 Hi-Res Wallpapers

4 Hi-Res DeX wallpapers

6 Hi-Res lockscreen wallpapers

Find the download link at ThisisRydah here.

via SamMobile