The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is defined by its camera improvements and features.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the pinnacle of this, combining new hardware such as Samsung’s largest image sensor yet with AI-based techniques to produce stunning image quality.

“With an incredible, AI-powered camera, you can capture the moments as they happen and connect more seamlessly with the people you love,” said Dr TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

With a larger image sensor available on the Galaxy S20 series, camera resolution is significantly increased, for more detailed images with added flexibility for editing, cropping, and zooming. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 108MP camera, allowing it to take in more light, so you get rich image quality even in low light situations. The S20 Ultra takes things a step further with the option to shift dynamically between a high-resolution 108MP mode and a 12MP mode, thanks to nona-binning technology which combines nine pixels into one at the sensor level.

It also features groundbreaking Zoom Capability. With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology that uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super-Resolution Zoom, which includes AI-powered digital zoom, even when you are far away you can zoom in close. It offers up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20+, and step-up to the revolutionary folded lenses on the S20 Ultra, which uses AI-powered, multi-image processing to reduce quality loss at high zoom levels so that users can experience Super-Resolution Zoom up to 100X with a clearer view ever than before.

The camera also includes a new mode called Single Take. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can capture a number of photos and videos, such as Live focus, cropped, Ultra Wide and more that captures your moment the best.

The Galaxy S20 also offers stunning 8K video shooting with Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

See TechAdvisor’s demo of the Space Zoom feature below:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will range will hit shelves starting March 6, 2020.