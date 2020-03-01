Back in February, Samsung announced the new Galaxy S20 series along with Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Buds+. The company opened pre-orders for the new devices on 21st February and Samsung has now started to ship the devices out to customers.

A number of users on Reddit (via Neowin) have confirmed that they have received notifications from Samsung and the delivery partner about their pre-ordered device. Samsung tends to ship out pre-orders a tad early and as the company prepares to launch the new devices on 6th March, those who have pre-ordered the devices will be receiving them this week.

If you’re looking to buy the new phones then you can do so from multiple retailers. We recommend heading to your nearest Microsoft Store as they are offering a free gift card up to $200 with the purchase. Amazon, on the other hand, is offering free Galaxy Buds and Duo Wireless Charger. Lastly, you can head to Samsung’s store if you’re interested in trading-off your old phone for a shiny new S20. With the maximum trade-in discount, the Galaxy S20 will cost you $399, the Galaxy S20 Plus will cost you $599 and Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost you $799.

Highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It delivers super-speed processing and a complete pro kit of camera features—including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI—in an immersive 6.9-inch Infinity-O display.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G: Make your world bigger with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G fully decked out with a pro-grade camera system, 30x Space Zoom, super-fast charging, and cinematic 6.7-inch Infinity-O display. Superpower everything you create with pro-grade quad lenses and 30x Space Zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: Create anywhere on the sleek, powerful Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with an expansive 6.2-inch Infinity-O display and radical new 30x Space Zoom. Its more camera, more power, and more fun, all in a slim, balanced form.