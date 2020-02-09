It’s only 2 days before the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be launched, but until then we can continue to enjoy the torrent of leaks of the new Samsung flagship.

Today we have a new picture by XDA-Developers Max Winebach of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, it will feature a slightly larger 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It’ll feature a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the back, and a 10MP selfie snapper at the front. The back cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording, while the front camera will be able to record 4K at 60fps. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, and that’s 500mAh more than what Galaxy S20 offers. Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Buds+ on February 11 in San Francisco. Keep an eye on the site for the full unveil.