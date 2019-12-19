Galaxy S11 will be Samsung’s first flagship smartphone in 2020 and the expectations are quite high with this smartphone as rumors suggested that camera performance in the S11 will be excellent. And while we’re yet to whether or not the S11 manages to meet the expectation, renowned leakster Ice Universe has revealed some new pieces of information about the camera of the S11 smartphone.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e will have a telephoto camera, the resolution of which will be no less than 48MP. This is a huge improvement over its predecessor, the Galaxy S10 series, which has only a 12MP telephoto camera. The upcoming S11 will claim victory not only over the S10 but it will also be superior to Note 10, which has a telephoto camera with a resolution of 12MP.

Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Speaking of the camera, the camera module in S11+ is also going to be different from the other two models, S11 and S11e. Galaxy S11+ is going to have a “very big” camera module, which will make up for “very strong” camera performance.

Galaxy S11 is going to rely on both Exynos 990 and the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. However, rumor also has it that Samsung is considering bringing the Snapdragon 865-powered S11 to more countries, as opposed to what happened earlier this year, which saw Samsung launching Exynos 9820-powered Galaxy S10 in most countries.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is going to be released on February 18 next year.