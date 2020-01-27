Now that Samsung is all set to launch a set of new flagship smartphones on February 11, last year’s flagship Galaxy smartphones have gotten cheaper in the course of the last few weeks. And that last flagship Galaxy smartphone to receive a discount is the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The 1TB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is heavily discounted at Samsung store. The smartphone is now available at a price point of $1,099, down from its original price point of $1,599 — it’s a whopping $500 discount. But you can save even more if you have an eligible Samsung, Apple, or Google device to trade in exchange.

To be more specific, you can save an additional $200 if you have an eligible smartphone that you can trade in exchange. So if you do the math, effectively, you could get a massive $700 discount on the purchase of the 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus. In other words, effectively, you can buy the 1TB variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus at a price point of $899.

Samsung Galaxy S10 also received a handsome $250 discount, making the price drop from $1,149 to $899. On top of that, you can get an additional $200 discount by exchanging your old smartphones. Again, effectively, that’s a $450 discount.

If you’re interested in purchasing Samsung’s Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus at a discounted price, you can get it from Samsung’s official store.

via: Androidauthority