Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might use a new OIS system

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite at CES 2020 next week. The company has been working on both the devices for a while now and while we know most of the specs, it looks like Samsung might have a trick or two up their sleeve.

According to the trusted Samsung Insider Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might come with a brand new OIS system. In his latest tweet, he said the Galaxy S10 Lite “will use an unprecedented OIS stabilization technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone.”

The Galaxy S10 Lite will use an unprecedented OIS stabilization technology on a phone, even better than any current flagship phone. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2020

The good thing is we don’t have to wait for long as CES 2020 starts next week and will see companies sharing their roadmap for the new year.